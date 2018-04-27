



President Muhammadu Buhari returned to Abuja on Friday (today) from his two-day working visit to Bauchi State.Confirming his arrival back in Abuja, Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, Engagement Unit, Bashir Ahmad, tweeted:President @MBuhari has returned to Abuja after a 2-day Working Visit to Bauchi State where he commissioned some projects including the Nigerian Air Force Reference Hospital. #PMBinBauchi— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) April 27, 2018