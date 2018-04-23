Dino Melaye, lawmaker representing Kogi west senatorial district, says over armed 30 policemen have invaded his residence in the Maitama area of Abuja.

He was previously detained for a short while at the Abuja airport and was blocked from travelling out of the country, before being released.

Over 30 heavily armed fierce looking mobile police men have just stormed My residence in Maitama, Abuja.

All roads leading to House has been condoned off, as heavy mobile police men blocked entry & exit of the road. They currently laid siege on in and around The house. — Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) April 23, 2018

Anjuguri Manzah, spokesman of the federal capital territory (FCT), command is yet to reply to inquiries on the incident.





