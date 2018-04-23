 BREAKING: Police have laid siege to my residence, says Dino Melaye | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » BREAKING: Police have laid siege to my residence, says Dino Melaye

3:58 PM 0
A+ A-
Dino Melaye, lawmaker representing Kogi west senatorial district, says over armed 30 policemen have invaded his residence in the Maitama area of Abuja.

Melaye announced this via his Twitter handle on Monday afternoon.

He was previously detained for a short while at the Abuja airport and was blocked from travelling out of the country, before being released.

Anjuguri Manzah, spokesman of the federal capital territory (FCT), command is yet to reply to inquiries on the incident.

We would update you on the development.

More to follow…

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top