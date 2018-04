Men of the Nigeria Police arrested Senator Ovie Omo-Agege immediately after the plenary.The lawmaker was suspended by the Senate for 90 days last week. He, however, attended the plenary today.The Senate had accused him of leading the armed men who stormed the chamber and snatched the mace while plenary was on.After the plenary, policemen ushered Omo-Agege from the door of the chamber into a waiting pickup van.Details later…