Big brother Naija 2018 housemate, Nina has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija 2018 reality TV show season 3 tagged “Double Wahala”.

This eviction brings to an end her quest for the N45 million star prize pegged on the reality TV show as she could not survive today’s eviction.





In a few minutes time, the programme would be over and we would know who would be going home with the 45 million naira prize money. The remaining housemates left in the house are: Cee-c, Alex, Miracle and Tobi.



Nina came into the house saying she was in a serious relationship with a guy named Collins but later developed feelings for another housemate, Miracle. When asked by the host Ebuka, if she would continue her blossoming relationship with Miralce, the Imo state indigene replied affirmatively but refused to talk about her relationship with Colllins. She rather preferred to deal with that when she gets back to Nigeria