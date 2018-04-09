President Muhammadu Buhari has just officially announced his intention to seek re-election in 2019, according to a tweet by Bashir Ahmad, The Personal Assistant to Mr President on New Media.
BREAKING: President Muhammadu Buhari has just officially announced his intention to seek re-election in 2019. Details soon...— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) April 9, 2018
It’s official #PMBForNigeria 2019— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) April 9, 2018
