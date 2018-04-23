Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Miracle has emerged winner of this year’s show tagged ‘Double Wahala Edition.





Finally, after 85 days of dramatic activities in the Big Brother Naija (BBN) house, the lifestyle reality show has come to an end.with Imo State contestant, Miracle winning the coveted prize money of 25 million Naira, a brand new SUV worth 12 million naira, an all-expense paid trip for two worth 4.7 million and a complete home entertainment system valued at 3.3million naira.



Miracle was announced the winner after the show host Ebuka confirmed the name in the envelope from Deloitte representative, Nathan.





The trained pilot beat Cee-c, Alex, Nina and Tobi to win. The 2018 edition of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show dubbed double wahala started on January 20, 2018 with 20 housemates selected from different parts of the country





Nina was the first housemate amongst the finalists to be evicted, followed by Alex and Tobi





Ce-c emerged the 1st runner up of the reality show which ran for 13 weeks.