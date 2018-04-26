Residents of Benue state have been thrown into mourning again, following the invasion of another church by suspected herdsmen.
A source revealed that seven persons were killed in the incident which happened two days after two priests and 17 church members were shot dead at a Catholic church in Gwer west local government area of the state.
The fresh attacked took place at a church in Logo local government area of the state on Thursday morning.
Details are still sketchy.
More to follow…
