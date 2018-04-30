A federal high court in Abuja has ordered an interim forfeiture of two houses allegedly linked to Patience Jonathan, former first lady.





Nnamdi Dimgba, a judge, gave the order in a suit filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).





He dismissed Jonathan’s objection to the application for lacking in merit.





Situated at Plot No. 1960, Cadastral Zone A05, Maitama District, and Plot No. 1350, Cadastral Zone A00, both in Abuja, the properties were said to be in the name of Ariwabai Aruera Reachout Foundation, which Jonathan is one of its trustees.





Dimgba said the forfeiture must last for only 45 days within which the anti-graft agency must conclude its investigations.









More to follow…