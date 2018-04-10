 BREAKING: Buratai orders court martial of officers who show partisanship | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
BREAKING: Buratai orders court martial of officers who show partisanship

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai has ordered the establishment of standing court-martial to try any officers who show partisanship.


Buratai speaking at the Chief of Army Staff 1st Quarter Conference warned GOCs, Brigade Commandeers and other officers interested in politics and hobnobbing with politicians to resign before it is too late.

