Some Biafran protesters are currently demonstrating at the Pall Mall Street, Westminster, about 650

metres from Buckingham Palace as President Muhammadu Buhari meet British Prime minister Theresa May, Queen Elizabeth II, and other heads of state.

The protesters are, among other things, requesting the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) and a referendum on the fate of Biafra.



As the protest is ongoing, the president and other heads of states are currently being received by May, the British PM and Patricia Scotland, the secretary-general of the Commonwealth, at the official opening of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM 2018).



More to follow….