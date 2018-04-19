A court of appeal sitting in Ado Ekiti has directed the freezing of the account of Ayo Fayose, governor of Ekiti state.

The court allowed the appeal filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against the judgment of Taiwo Taiwo of federal high court, Ado Ekiti division.





Recall that upon the judgment of the lower court, the governor withdrew the sum of N5m and transferred the sum of N75n to his lawyer, Mr. Mike Ozekhome SAN.





The lead judge to the three-man appeal court panel, Honourable Justice J.S Ikeyegha directed the freezing of the account of Mr. Fayose forthwith.





More details later…