Alex, big brother naija 2018 housemate has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija 2018 reality TV show season 3 tagged “Double Wahala”.

Alex was evicted after Ebuka confirmed the name in the envelope from Deloitte

representative, Nathan.

This eviction brings to an end her quest for the N45 million star prize pegged on the reality TV show as she could not survive today’s eviction.