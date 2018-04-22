The Shaku Shaku queen, as widely refered to among her social following has been one of the Housemates who’ve showed realness in the House.Whether it’s crying a river, dancing or just voicing out how she feels, she surely brought memorable moments in the House.

In a few minutes time, the programme would be over and we would know who would be going home with the 45 million naira prize money. Nina was few minutes ago evicted from the house.She is the third runner up Big Brother Naija 2018.The remaining housemates left in the house are: Cee-c, Miracle and Tobi.