Two high profile Boko Haram Commanders from Ibrahim Shekau and Mammam Nur camps have surrendered to troops of the Operation LAFIYA DOLE in Borno State.





Kyari Goni, who was a commamder in the Shekau camp surrendered with sixteen others, while Ibrahim Dale and sixteen others from the Nur-led faction also surrendered to the troops.





Accordingly, both commanders said other members of the dreaded groups were ready to lay their arms depending on the outcome of what happens to their members who surrendered.





The Theatre Commander Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Major General Rogers Nicholas. who recieved the ex-terrorists on behalf of the Nigerian Army, thanked thanked commanders and their members for the bold steps they took in surrendering, promising that they will be catered for adequately.





General Rogers further called on other members of the insurgents groups to come out from their hideouts so as to reunite with their families and to start a new life.





He added that various surrendering camps have been opened in different Military locations in the Theatre to receive them en mass.









He further assured them of their safety at any of the locations.