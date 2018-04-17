A mother of two, Aina, on Tuesday asked a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan to dissolve her 32-year-old marriage to Adebayo Adeniji , accusing him of drunkenness.





Aina a resident of Oke-Ado area of Ibadan, said blood rushes out of her private part anytime she has sexual intercourse with her husband because he had concluded moves to use her as a sacrificial lamb for money.





“My lord, I have recorded 32 years of horror, sadness and tears in Adebayo’s home.





“Little did I know that he had all along planned how to use me as part of his objects for his money ritual and I was staying with him with all faithfulness.





“What I discovered was that Adebayo brought a certain calabash home in which he washes his hands.





“Then, in the midnight, he gets up to start casting incantations of all sorts.





“My travail in Adebayo’s home reached its climax when blood started flowing from my private part anytime he has sexual intercourse with me.





“Adebayo is a deadly drunkard who is often exposed to public ridicule in his drunkenness.





“He is a mad man whenever under the influence of alcohol,” Aina explained.





NAN reports that the husband denied some of the allegations against him. He however, agreed that the marriage be dissolved.





Adebayo said, “My lord, I want this court to know that Aina had on 10 different occasions parted ways with me, but soon returned after sometime.





“It is not true that I was attempting to use Aina for any money ritual, but I was trying to solve my own problem.





“I know that I am addicted to beer and a given prophet in Ibadan gave me the calabash to perform certain actions with.





“I take only two to three bottles and I don’t get myself afterwards.





“Well, it is not my sexual intercourse that causes Aina to bleed through her private part, she is a cancer patient, and cancer is probably the cause.





“I want the court to order her to return my house document in her custody to me.”





However, the president of the court, Chief Ademola Odunade, asked the duo to provide more evidences to support their claims and also ordered them to come along with their two grown up children on the next adjourned date.





Odunade adjourned the case till May 15, for judgment.