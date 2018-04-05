Marvel Studios‘ acclaimed blockbuster movie Black Panther, is currently the 4th highest grossing movie of all time in the North American Box Office and tenth on the worldwide box office.According to Variety, the movie, now in its seventh weekend in release, has made $652.5 million at the North American Box Office and $1.28 billion globally.The blockbuster will soon top “Titanic” for the third spot on the domestic chart at $659.4 million.“Star War: The Force Awakens” is the all-time leader on the domestic list at $936 million, followed by “Avatar” with $760 million.China has been the top international market for “Black Panther” with $105 million, followed by the U.K. with $62 million and South Korea with $42 million.“Black Panther”, directed by Ryan Coogler, carries an estimated $200 million production cost and grossed $427 million on its first four-days, shattering box-office records, and has continued to break new records.It features Boseman as Black Panther, who on his return home as king of Wakanda, a fictional country, found his sovereignty challenged by a long-time adversary thereby setting in conflict of global consequences.It stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis.(NAN)