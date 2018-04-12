No fewer than 10 persons were killed on Wednesday night and many others injured in attacks by suspected herdsmen on Logo and Ukum local government areas of the state.Seven persons were killed in Gbeji, in Ukum LGA, while three were killed in Channel 1, in the Logo LGA.Those killed in Gbeji were identified as Mtserkyaa lgbugh, Kananfa Amarfu, Tyavyar Akau, Orfega Hiikyaa, Kanyitor Uor and a 75-year-old passerby, whose identity has yet to be ascertained.Those killed in Tswaregh were identified as Tor Imbor, Aondowua Mnyor and Msugh Ajura.It was gathered that the herdsmen, who invaded the two local government areas simultaneously, also razed houses and destroyed other property worth millions of Naira.At Logo, two residents, Terkimbir Hemen and Jacob lorkyaa, told newsmen the attack began around 7pm.Hemen said, “The attacks led to thousands of the villagers fleeing to safety, especially women and children.”Confirming the incident, the Ukum LGA Chairman, Mr. Iberlogo Tortyokyaa, called on the Federal Government to protect the citizens.The Benue State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, said, “We can confirm that suspected herdsmen attacked the areas.“Four dead bodies were recovered. We have stepped up security in the areas and we are investigating.”