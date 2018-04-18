Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has warned Nigerians to be careful of the names we give our children.
Reno also used the opportunity to throw jibes at the present government.
See his Tweet below...
Be careful the names you give your children, it affect their character. Is it a coincidence that Lai lies, that El-Rufai is made up of the same letters as failure, that Garba speaks garbage, that buratai is brutal? Now look at Omo Agege behaving like an Agege tout! Names matter!— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) April 18, 2018
Be careful the names you give your children, it affect their character. Is it a coincidence that Lai lies, that El-Rufai is made up of the same letters as failure, that Garba speaks garbage, that buratai is brutal? Now look at Omo Agege behaving like an Agege tout! Names matter!
He also blasted President Buhari for calling Nigerian youths jobless
Between Nigerian youths and Buhari, who sits and does nothing? What rubbish from a President who lied that rats chased him from his office so he could work at home! A lazy President who cant supervise his IGP to know where he is calls youths lazy. You will hear from them in 2019!— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) April 18, 2018
Nigerian youths created Nollywood from scratch without government help. 77% of Black doctors in America are Nigerians, mostly youths who were frustrated out of Nigeria due to inept leadership of the likes of Buhari. In his life, can Buhari name one thing he has run successfully?— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) April 18, 2018
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.