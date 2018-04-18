 Be careful the names you give your children - Reno Omokri | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Be careful the names you give your children - Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has warned Nigerians to be careful of the names we give our children.



Reno also used the opportunity to throw jibes at the present government.

See his Tweet below...

Be careful the names you give your children, it affect their character. Is it a coincidence that Lai lies, that El-Rufai is made up of the same letters as failure, that Garba speaks garbage, that buratai is brutal? Now look at Omo Agege behaving like an Agege tout! Names matter!

 He also blasted President Buhari for calling Nigerian youths jobless




