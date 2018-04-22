Known for her signature 'eye lash', Cynthia Nwadiora otherwise known as Ceec became the last woman standing at this year's edition of Big Brother Naija.

With her feat, her fans and 'haters' on social media made sure 'Lashes FC' became a trending topic on Nigerian Twitter...















She is free agent for now. #BBNaijaFinale If you sell lashes and need and an Ambassador, The head coach of Lashes FC is available to be signed.She is free agent for now. #BBNaija April 22, 2018 Cee C fans aka Lashes FC aka Top 2 FC aka Team strong independent woman aka You're still a winner FC, please stay alive tonight. Bad character might take you far, especially with so many toxic people rooting for you, but it will never get you to the top #BBNaijafinale April 22, 2018 See all the hilarious tweets below...



There was Lashes FC, Team Teddy 8 & toilet fxckers even Team Bitto 😂



Lmao you know what will be funny?? If Cee-C doesn't win 😂😂 After all the teams that voted for her!There was Lashes FC, Team Teddy 8 & toilet fxckers even Team Bitto 😂With all the noise they've made on this street (Spartans, king) if she doesn't win I'm trollingg! #bbnaija April 22, 2018





Congratulations I'm still baffled she made it to the top 5 sef. Lashes FC with the real double wahala.Congratulations @MBuhari on winning the 2019 elections. April 22, 2018

Heys Deloitte, oya come and give us the list of people(Nigerians only) that voted for LASHES FC. Let's know what we may be dealing with come 2019 — Baba no regret (@hollaQnlay) April 22, 2018