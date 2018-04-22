Known for her signature 'eye lash', Cynthia Nwadiora otherwise known as Ceec became the last woman standing at this year's edition of Big Brother Naija.
With her feat, her fans and 'haters' on social media made sure 'Lashes FC' became a trending topic on Nigerian Twitter...
See all the hilarious tweets below...
If you sell lashes and need and an Ambassador, The head coach of Lashes FC is available to be signed.— Makinde Fagbemi (@Mastarcard) April 22, 2018
She is free agent for now. #BBNaija #BBNaijaFinale
Cee C fans aka Lashes FC aka Top 2 FC aka Team strong independent woman aka You're still a winner FC, please stay alive tonight. Bad character might take you far, especially with so many toxic people rooting for you, but it will never get you to the top #BBNaijafinale— Josh (@AbsolutelyJosh) April 22, 2018
Lashes FC— Makinde Fagbemi (@Mastarcard) April 22, 2018
Nobody should talk to me FC
You are not man enough FC
I am the best FC
I like Fight FC
Didn’t win anything FC
Where are the fans ?? #BBNaija #BBNaijaFinale
Lmao you know what will be funny?? If Cee-C doesn't win 😂😂 After all the teams that voted for her!— your wcw (@prettysavage_1) April 22, 2018
There was Lashes FC, Team Teddy 8 & toilet fxckers even Team Bitto 😂
With all the noise they've made on this street (Spartans, king) if she doesn't win I'm trollingg! #bbnaija
I’m just happy Cee-c is in top two.. anybody can win now #Bbnaija #BbnaijaFinale lashes FC haters how market?— CDO_OFFICIAL (@chrissdayvid) April 22, 2018
Lashes FC we did that shit— Cynthia Nwadiora😍 (@Aya_Mackenzie) April 22, 2018
Mother fucken SPARTANS
Whaaaaaat #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/kL6oM78snA
#BBNaijaFinale Next time u see a Cee-C fan, respect will enter ur spinal chord. Lashes FC abi?? We deserve some accolades.@mandypraiselove where u at??— Tonio세종 (@TonioMusik) April 22, 2018
Lashes FC trending on twitterNG... Cee-C fans I fear una. #BBNaijaFinale #BBNaija— ANI (@FLY_Ani) April 22, 2018
I'm still baffled she made it to the top 5 sef. Lashes FC with the real double wahala.— Qoseem™ ❄ (@Prolific_Q) April 22, 2018
Congratulations @MBuhari on winning the 2019 elections.
Lashes Fc is trending! the Russian ooh ! #Bbnaija pic.twitter.com/v1alDRwzew— Uzor Ash Ezeug... (@Amakavula) April 22, 2018
Awon Lashes FC...Cee c #BBNaijaFinale pic.twitter.com/Ek47d7Me1c— Oluwatoyin 💜 (@barbietee01) April 22, 2018
Lashes FC thought they’d win? #BBnaija pic.twitter.com/j0HxWeqGJn— B 🦋 (@Asdis__) April 22, 2018
Heys Deloitte, oya come and give us the list of people(Nigerians only) that voted for LASHES FC. Let's know what we may be dealing with come 2019— Baba no regret (@hollaQnlay) April 22, 2018
Please where is Aunty @julietibrahim??— Ayomii👑 (@Champion_0xx) April 22, 2018
And the other Lashes FC supporters??? 😏
