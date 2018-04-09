Juliet Ibrahim took to her twitter handle, @julietibrahim, to air her opinion about how displeased she was with Miracle’s continued stay in the house.
Here is what she wrote:
Boring people support boring people. Lol Guy just Dey form quiet in d house. Smh abeg abeg. He’s boring. Miracle is boring and brings nothing to the table. he’s fake and not being real in the house. He’s two-faced. My opinion #BBNaija
This didn’t go down well with fans of Miracle, as they immediately made their displeasure with her known.
Here is what some miracle fans had to say:
I’m a Ghanaian Bt I’m sad dis fool is Ghanaian..a stupid k legged fool…bitch dnt fucking say shit like u dnt think..stupid under rated confused actress..smelly looking bleached fool..dnt angry me bitch😡😡😡😡 #BBNaija u always gv room fr pple to disrespect ur stupidity
In Juliet ibrahim’s next Life, she will learn to mind her business and act like a supposed celebrity should.
Just be disgracing herself anyhow.
Her colleagues must be shaking their heads in disgust now.
MIRACLE is her god of RELEVANCE and she owes him ONE.
FAILED worm#BBNaija
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.