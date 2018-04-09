Popular Ghanaian actress and film producer, Juliet Ibrahim, who is also a follower of the Big brother Naija and a supporter of Cee C, has declared a housemate, Miracle, a “boring, two-faced” person.Juliet Ibrahim took to her twitter handle, @julietibrahim, to air her opinion about how displeased she was with Miracle’s continued stay in the house.Here is what she wrote:Boring people support boring people. Lol Guy just Dey form quiet in d house. Smh abeg abeg. He’s boring. Miracle is boring and brings nothing to the table. he’s fake and not being real in the house. He’s two-faced. My opinion #BBNaijaThis didn’t go down well with fans of Miracle, as they immediately made their displeasure with her known.Here is what some miracle fans had to say:I’m a Ghanaian Bt I’m sad dis fool is Ghanaian..a stupid k legged fool…bitch dnt fucking say shit like u dnt think..stupid under rated confused actress..smelly looking bleached fool..dnt angry me bitch😡😡😡😡 #BBNaija u always gv room fr pple to disrespect ur stupidityIn Juliet ibrahim’s next Life, she will learn to mind her business and act like a supposed celebrity should.Just be disgracing herself anyhow.Her colleagues must be shaking their heads in disgust now.MIRACLE is her god of RELEVANCE and she owes him ONE.FAILED worm#BBNaija