



Dee One, one of the first housemates to be evicted from the BB Naija 2018 reality show has called out finalist Tobi for instigating fellow finalist Cee C to insult him.

He also said that Tobi tormented Cee-C during their stay in the #BBNaija house.





He said this during an interview with TVC which aired on Friday, April 27, 2018. According to Dee-One, Tobi had claimed to love Cee-C, but didn't mind being with Alex weeks later and in the same house.





He also complained about Tobi being the only one who reported his jokes to Biggie.





"He was the only one that went to the diary session to tell Biggie that Dee-One's jokes are insensitive. But he would come out and act normal."





Talking about Tobi's last fight with Cee-C in the house, Dee-One said, "I think he deserved it because he kind of tormented the girl. I mean, Tobi knew what he was doing. Haba."





"He started the whole journey with Cee-C like he was in love with her, like he wanted something serious."





According to Dee-One, Cee-C was trying to focus on the game and take things slow with Tobi.





"In the house, we knew that we were looking for money. So I'm trying to be careful like 'you know what? Let's see how it goes. After the house, I will believe you.' And just in that same house, weeks later, you're with Alex."





When asked if he could be with a woman who disrespects him, Dee-One said: "I think we cannot judge in that house. If you really want to prove that you like someone, you leave the house, and then... Look at Bambam and Teddy A, they are still together."





Describing Tobi as smart, Dee-One said that while he won't touch you, his actions would provoke you.





Dee-One, who was evicted during the season's first Live Eviction Show, was rooting for Cee-C to win the 45 million naira grand prize.