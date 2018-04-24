 #BBNaija: There’s a Cee-c in every woman – Basketmouth defends Ex-BBN housemate | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » #BBNaija: There’s a Cee-c in every woman – Basketmouth defends Ex-BBN housemate

3:36 PM 0
A+ A-

Popular Comedian, Basketmouth has spoken on criticisms targeted at ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Cee-c for raining insults at Tobi.
 

Recall that Cee-c while in the house got reactions from viewers after she hurled insults at Tobi for gossiping about her with other housemates. (Read here)

However, Basketmouth in a video on Goldmyne Tv said every woman would behave the same way as Cee-c , adding that there is a Cee-c in every woman out there.

In the video, he said, “Everywhere, I hear people complaining that Cee-c could not win because she insulted Tobi.

“How dare you people insult her because she insulted a man, the same thing she did, every woman would do. Unfortunately camera no dey everybody house.

“There is a Cee-c in every woman.”

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top