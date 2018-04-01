Big brother Naija 2018 housemate, Teddy A have been evicted from the Big Brother Naija 2018 reality TV show season 3 tagged “Double Wahala”.

This eviction brings to an end his quest for the N45 million star prize pegged on the reality TV show as he could not survive today’s eviction.





This is the sixth eviction for the season. The first saw the exit of Pritto (Bitto and Princess) and Van-Dee (Vandora and Dee-One), the second saw the exit of Angel and Ahneeka, while the third saw the exit of Leo and Ifu.





Anto was evicted during the fourth Live Eviction show, but was later voted back into the game by the viewers.





Recall that in a rather shocking and surprising move, Teddy A's love interest in the house, Bambam was evicted last night after their weekly Saturday party.