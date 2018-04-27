Days after she revealed she will be visiting a counsellor to treat her anger issues, Cynthia Nwadiora aka Cee-C, an ex-housemate of BBNaija has said she is shocked at what people think about her.

The controversial ex-contestants whose antics in the house brought about the most reactions revealed she is human like anyone else and as such, she must have ‘angry outbursts.’





She also said she has been shocked hearing the opinions of different people about her saying she doesn’t see herself like that.





“I’ve been shocked about everything. The reactions. I didn’t even see myself like that in the house. For me, I believe that in every opinion, there is an element of truth so I’m just taking the truth and leaving the rest out.





People have said that I have anger issues. Anger is an emotion. I get angry, everybody gets angry. Watching myself, that wasn’t cool. If that’s what it’s going to take for me to be a better person, why not,” she told Beat FM.