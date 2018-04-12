Collins, boyfriend to Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Nina, has spoken on the recent rift between her and fellow housemate, Miracle.

Miracle and Nina had confessed love for each other in show but have been facing challenges after Ebuka, the show host, demanded to know the strength of their relationship.





Following the situation, Nina had feared she could lose both Miracle and Collins after the show.





And tweets have been coming out suggesting that Collins was angry with Nina.





But Collins, last night, cried out that someone had been impersonating him on twitter. He said he had no issues with his girlfriend, Nina.





The account, @uno_collins has for the past few days been slamming Nina on the platform.





Collins took to his Instagram to say he hold no grudges against Nina.





He wrote, “Hello everybody…someone has been impersonating me on twitter…saying bad things about Nina…I bear no grudges for her.





“This not me on Twitter… Its a fake account.





This is the guy behind the fake twitter account…he was using this handle @Collins_uno,he goes by this handle now @Collins_neo.









“He is an impostor, an impersonator…that’s not me.”