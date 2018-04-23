Nina Chinonso Onyenobi, who came fifth on the BBNaija reality TV show, has landed an endorsement deal with Flawless By Mimi, a beauty supply shop in Nigeria.





Mimi Orjiekwe, an actress and chief executive officer of the enterprise, announced the deal.





“Flawlessbymimi @nina_ivy is our girl and still our winner of the #bbn Season 3 reality TV show,” she wrote.





“She is well composed, beautiful and real..it’ll be a pleasure to make her our brand ambassador of the Flawless Beauty By Mimi brand.





“Her papers are ready.”

Flawless By Mimi is a beauty supply shop that deals in lashes, matte lipstick, lipgloss, eyelashes.





It is the first endorsement for the 22-year-old graduate of English and literary studies from Imo State University (IMSU).





The last daughter in the family of five is a designer, model, and actress.





She contested in the IMSU most beautiful face but narrowly lost the crown to the winner, Sandra Joseph.





While in the house, the 2017 graduate of IMSU was emotionally attached to Miracle Igbokwe who was crowned the winner of the 2018 BBNaija ‘Double Wahala’ edition.





Miracle won the grand prize of N25 million, a brand new SUV and other rewards, Cee-C came second, Tobi third, Alex fourth and Nina fifth, respectively.