Ok let’s settle this now. Who is winning the money. For me I think 🤔 Miracle or Tobi. Who do u think or want? #Bbnaija April 15, 2018

A major shout out to everyone of you guys who voted for our girl @ceec_official God bless us all and remember we are the real warriors. God bless us all and let’s stay devoted to our mission. #bbnaija April 16, 2018

One of the celebrities who has been a keen follower of the reality TV show is Mavin Records’ boss, Don Jazzy. He is always sharing updates about the show and even predicts who would be evicted from the House as well the eventual winner.Don Jazzy, whose given name is Michael Collins Ajereh, took to his Twitter Handle to conduct a poll, just to get a feel of who the eventual winner will be.However, he didn’t include Alex’s name in the poll. Does that mean he doesn’t think she has a shot at winning?See the post below:Davido has come out boldly to show his support for Tobi.Liz Anjorin has pitched her tent with Tobi. She had, in fact, adopted him, as she now calls him, “Son.” See her latest vote-canvassing post for Tobi below:Actor turned politician, Desmond Elliot, who has hitherto been rooting for Miracle has changed his loyalty. He is now rooting for Tobi.He shared photos of the housemate earlier, with the caption; “Ok … so my peeps my uncle reminded me that Tobi is that little cutie from way back … and I’m like whattttt!!! You know what I mean right????”His followers were quick to remind him of his previous loyalty and this led him to share another post, showing his bias for the duo of Tobi and Miracle.Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, is a fan of Cee-C, through and through. In fact, she received strong criticisms from Twitter users when she called Miracle “boring” while trying to canvass votes for Cee-C. Not daunted, she has continued her vote-canvassing drive.See her post:Former alumni of the Big Brother shows, Dillish Matthews and Sir Uti Nwachukwu are also big fans of Cee C. Uti shared a post which was reposted by Matthews.Tobi’s fan base increased with the addition of Simi Esiri, who is wife of musician, Dr. Sid, who has been very vocal in her support of the housemate. She posted photos of Tobi and even shared a billboard that was put up for the housemate in Marina, Lagos.