It's few days to the end of the Big Brother Naija 2018 show, tagged Double Wahala, and Nigerian celebrities have picked their favourite housemates and are using their social media platforms to vigorously campaign for them.
One of the celebrities who has been a keen follower of the reality TV show is Mavin Records’ boss, Don Jazzy. He is always sharing updates about the show and even predicts who would be evicted from the House as well the eventual winner.
Don Jazzy, whose given name is Michael Collins Ajereh, took to his Twitter Handle to conduct a poll, just to get a feel of who the eventual winner will be.
However, he didn’t include Alex’s name in the poll. Does that mean he doesn’t think she has a shot at winning?
See the post below:
Ok let’s settle this now. Who is winning the money. For me I think 🤔 Miracle or Tobi. Who do u think or want? #Bbnaija— ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN😉 (@DONJAZZY) April 15, 2018
Davido has come out boldly to show his support for Tobi.
#TEAMTOBI 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥— Davido (@iam_Davido) April 15, 2018
Liz Anjorin has pitched her tent with Tobi. She had, in fact, adopted him, as she now calls him, “Son.” See her latest vote-canvassing post for Tobi below:
YAAAAAAAAGAAAAA😜😛Tobi Bakre for the money.. Tobi Bakre is (O.B.A) OMO BABA ALANU not (O.B.O) OMO BABA OLOWO. To me, my cutest Tobi Bakre is working hard to earn a living. We can all see how brilliant, smart and eloquent Tobi is. Please, lets join hands and show him pure love to make him to be (O.K.O) OMO KEKERE OLOWO because Tobi's parents are (O.N.A) ONI INURE ABIYAMO. please, am begging you nooni, if truely you want your child/ren or boo to be smart and brilliant like Tobi Bakre, oya help me vote my son. SMS VOTE Tobi to 32052 and also www.africamagic.tv/bbvote
Actor turned politician, Desmond Elliot, who has hitherto been rooting for Miracle has changed his loyalty. He is now rooting for Tobi.
He shared photos of the housemate earlier, with the caption; “Ok … so my peeps my uncle reminded me that Tobi is that little cutie from way back … and I’m like whattttt!!! You know what I mean right????”
His followers were quick to remind him of his previous loyalty and this led him to share another post, showing his bias for the duo of Tobi and Miracle.
Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, is a fan of Cee-C, through and through. In fact, she received strong criticisms from Twitter users when she called Miracle “boring” while trying to canvass votes for Cee-C. Not daunted, she has continued her vote-canvassing drive.
See her post:
A major shout out to everyone of you guys who voted for our girl @ceec_official God bless us all and remember we are the real warriors. God bless us all and let’s stay devoted to our mission. #bbnaija— Juliet Ibrahim (@julietibrahim) April 16, 2018
Former alumni of the Big Brother shows, Dillish Matthews and Sir Uti Nwachukwu are also big fans of Cee C. Uti shared a post which was reposted by Matthews.
#Repost from @siruti with @regram.app ... That Priceless Moment when @ceec_official Walked Back into the House 🤣😂👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 ....Meeeern no matter what anyone says about this girl ... truth is...She is one of the reasons why a lot of people have been watching #DoubleWahala . I feel a lil sad the way they all walked out on Her ...after the Celebration ..Hence this Post...(na only Miracle even show am small affection😔) . Hang in there Girl...its just one week and youll be free🤗🤗🤗🤗 ... Still she Rises! CEECEE FOR SHOW!!..... Thanks for the Entertainment and Drama 😂😂 we Love you Beautiful #Bbnaija #NaijaTv #RealityShows #BigBrother
Tobi’s fan base increased with the addition of Simi Esiri, who is wife of musician, Dr. Sid, who has been very vocal in her support of the housemate. She posted photos of Tobi and even shared a billboard that was put up for the housemate in Marina, Lagos.
Who do you think will win the show?
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.