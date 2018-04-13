Big Brother Naija 2018 housemates were on Friday thrilled when Biggie surprised them with a visit to the house by Pepsi ambassadors Dj Spinall and Dj Obi.

The Pepsi ambassadors taught housemates the act, using the Amplifier and other equipment.





Miracle was announced winner of this week’s ‘Pepsi challenge’. He was the first housemate to complete his task after finding the missing DJ pictures.





He was gifted a one year free supply of Pepsi, a ticket to ”One Africa” music festival and N1 million cash prize.





Recall that, Leo, Ifu Ennada has won an all expense paid trip to London to attend ‘One Africa’ music festival, N5 million cash prize, one year supply of Pepsi in the B “Roc da mat” challenge.





Other housemates were, however, gifted a ticket to the Pepsi party on the 30th of April.