Big Brother Naija 2018 reality show winner, Miracle has spoken for the first time after he was handed the N45 million grand prize.

Miracle took to his social media page, to thank Africans and Nigerians for voting him.





Recall that Miracle floored, Tobi, Alex, Nina and Cee-c to win N45m and other juicy rewards.





The Pilot thanked Nigerians for the massive support he got during his time on the show.





Miracle said, ”I am not so used to this fan thing, but to every one that voted me, I really appreciate.





”I don’t know what to do, my head don scatter, I would not have done this without you.









”I really appreciate you all. Thank you.”