Housemates nominated for possible eviction have been revealed in the Big Brother Naija eviction show on Monday evening.
They are Miracle, Nina, Cee C, Alex, Rico Swavey and Lolu.
Khloe emerged the Head of the House which made her free from being nominated for eviction.
See how they were nominated.
Anto – Cee C and Rico
Cee C – Alex and Anto
Nina – Cee C and Lolu
Khloe – Nina and Alex
Lolu – Miracle and Cee C
Tobi – Lolu and Nina
Miracle – Cee C and Lolu
Rico Swavey – Cee C and Lolu
Alex – Rico and Cee C.
