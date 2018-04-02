Housemates nominated for possible eviction have been revealed in the Big Brother Naija eviction show on Monday evening.

They are Miracle, Nina, Cee C, Alex, Rico Swavey and Lolu.Khloe emerged the Head of the House which made her free from being nominated for eviction.Anto – Cee C and RicoCee C – Alex and AntoNina – Cee C and LoluKhloe – Nina and AlexLolu – Miracle and Cee CTobi – Lolu and NinaMiracle – Cee C and LoluRico Swavey – Cee C and LoluAlex – Rico and Cee C.