Winner of Big Brother Naija 2018 reality television show, Miracle has finally received the cheque of 25 Million from the organizers of the programme.

Miracle was presented his cash worth of 25 million naira and a car on Monday.





The presentation was done at the BBNaija Press Conference held in Lagos.





Miracle emerged winner of the just concluded reality show tagged, “Double Wahala” after beating 19 other participants to the grand prize.





More photos below…



