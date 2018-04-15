Lolu, Khloe and Anto on Sunday made their exit from the Big Brother Naija Reality TV Show.This occurred immediately after the housemates lost their wager with Miracle to blame for the loss.Biggie had instructed the housemates to pick one out of 10 random boxes but avoid the one with any monetary prize attached to it.Miracle was the one who defaulted in this challenge, winning #200,000 and costing the whole housemates a loss of this week’s wager.Housemates lost their wager but were mandated by Biggie to keep whatever was in the briefcase for themselves.Unfortunately, as the housemates made to leave, Ebuka told the duo of Cee-C, Khloe and Anto to stay behind, leaving the rest five housemates to go wait in the lounge.Biggie finally evicted three housemates in quick succession as Anto and Khloe were the first to be evicted, followed by Lolu who was seated amongst Miracle, Tobi, Alex and Nina in the Lounge.Cee-C ended up being saved from eviction by a narrow miss.An emotional Alex begged Lolu for a second hug as Lolu went through the door.