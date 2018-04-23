The Imo state government has revealed what it would do for two housemates in the just-concluded Big Brother Naija 2018 reality television show.

The government declared its readiness to reward Miracle, the winner of Big Brother Naija ,and Nina who is a student of the Imo State University and an Indigene.





The Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon. Uche Nwosu, made the announcement through his official Twitter account, @Honuchenwosu.





He said, “My special gift awaits Miracle and Nina.





1. For making our great state Imo proud,





2.for promoting the free education of the rescue mission government while in #BBnaija house.





“I’ll also discuss with Governor Rochas Okorocha @GovernorRochas to see that @OfficialNinaIvy and @Miracle860 gets honoured by the Imo State Government.





“They have represented well on the @Bbnaija platform.”



While in the house, the 2017 graduate of IMSU was emotionally attached to Miracle Igbokwe who was crowned the winner of the 2018 BBNaija ‘Double Wahala’ edition.





Miracle won the grand prize of N25 million, a brand new SUV and other rewards, Cee-C came second, Tobi third, Alex fourth and Nina fifth, respectively.