Big Brother Naija housemates, Nina has made it clear that there is no future after the show between herself and her love interest Miracle.

Nina who has always talked about her boyfriend in the house made this clear during a discussion with Rico Swavey last night, and also admitted that her 'friendship' with Miracle won't just end after the reality show, as she would love to keep him as a friend.





She said if her boyfriend doesn't accept her back because of her dealings with Miracle in the BBN house, she would rather remain single than date Miracle...

Earlier before the discussion with Rico, Nina also told her other housemates while they were relaxing in the jacuzzi that she and Miracle 'can never ever date outside.'