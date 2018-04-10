Big Brother Naija Housemate, Lolu has opened up a very touchy issue on molestation and abuse this evening.In a heart-to-heart diary session where all housemates poured out their full blown emotions to Biggie, Lolu asserted that he had been molested by his housemaid for four years.Lolu recalled that he couldn’t tell his mother about it and all the punishments he had gone through for refusing his housemaid’s wishes.“I was molested by my housemaid for 4 years. I couldn’t tell my mother. The maid would subject me to a lot of punishments if I didn’t do what she asked, and that did not go down well with me.”Lolu who seemed to have moved past the ugly incident with the help of his mother said he was never too proud nor ashamed to admit it.“I am neither proud not ashamed about it,” Lolu said.Lolu who saw this revelation as an inspiration, told Big Brother his reason for coming out was to give people confidence to always speak up against abuse.“I am not saying this for pity but I want people to get the confidence to speak up. There is a stigma that comes with these experiences and happenings,” he stated.Lolu promised to say more concerning his childhood to Biggie as the show unfolds.