An unexpected apology tendered to Cee-C by Alex, has, instead of smoothening relations, opened Pandora’s box in the Big Brother Naija house a few days to the end of the show.

Alex broke down in tears as she read out the apology letter in full view of the housemates on Tuesday.





She told Cee-C that God will not be happy with them for being unable to see eye to eye, even if they can’t be best of friends.





“It’s okay if you don’t want to talk to me anymore, its ok if you want to go with however you see me but for me, it won’t be a good thing leaving the house angry at you or anyone else,” Alex had said.





Following the apology, Cee-C remained defiant, saying she is unperturbed by her recent seclusion from the housemates.





“I’m tired of trying to ask for acceptance and validation which I never get. I’m enough for myself and I have all the validation on this earth”, she said.





Subsequently, the pair had an alone time in the changing room, and they shared a back and forth.





Cee-C told Alex that she is not happy with her and said she was not bothered about her friendship with Tobi.





She also complained that Alex and Tobi “kill people” with their utterances when engaging in their incessant conversations.





Cee-C said Tobi has nothing to offer her, stressing that he is insignificant.





“If you and Tobi have anything, relationship, friendship. One thing that will make me glad in this house is if Cee-C could be a forgotten topic, ” she told Alex.





Meanwhile, Tobi and Miracle’s friendship appears to have hit a bump.





Tobi, while in bed with Alex at night, accused Miracle of being a pretender. Miracle, he said, was too focused on the game.





Earlier, Nina had informed Tobi that she was unhappy with him and that they “would settle outside the house”.





He probed for the reason behind her anger but she stood her ground, saying, “I can’t tell you what it’s about”.





One of Miracle, Tobi, Alex, Cee-C and Nina will win the N45 million prize on Sunday.