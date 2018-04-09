Following the recent eviction of Rico during the live eviction show, the housemates have now been reduced to 8 persons in the house. With a few housemates remaining in the house, the conversations seem to be getting more interesting.





Earlier on, Miracle, Nina, Alex and Tobi were having a conversation about Cee-C and how she is known to sleep and fight in her dreams. Nina confirmed this saying she does it every night. She further stated that she needs spiritual deliverance.





According to Lolu, he says Cee-C talks as if she’s having a conversation with someone and even fights in her sleep. Miracle, on the other hand, said she needs to stop eating and drinking late.





Cee-c who has been at loggerheads with several housemates in the house, however, explained to Nina that her conversations in her sleep happens sub-consciously. She said her mother took her for prayers for her sleep issues.





She said , ‘It’s because of the issues I’m having. It’s something that happens sub-consiously. A continuation of whatever happens during the day or week.





”My mum actually took me to church for prayers in the past. So I was told to stop playing too much. It’s not spiritual .





”I am mentally, physically, emotionally stressed. I can understand why I’m always talking in my dream. I’m dealing with a lot.”