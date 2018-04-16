Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate,Cee-c on Monday broke down into uncontrollable tears in the house.

This was after she was left all alone in the garden while other four housemates discussed with each other.





Recall that Cee-c had on Sunday received a cold reception as none the housemates expressed excitement on her return to the house following the eviction of Khloe, Anto and Lolu on Sunday.





This made her unhappy as she thereafter prayed for strength, stating that it was going to be a tough week.





She said,”I need all the strength that I can get this week.





“It’s going to be a tough week. I need the strength to continue what I started. These guys are crazy.”





Cee-C makes the finals of this year’s Big Brother Naija reality show, along with Tobi, Alex, Miracle and Nina.





However, it is going to be a tough week for her as she seems not to be on the good side of the other housemates.





Video…