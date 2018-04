Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Bambam has expressed disappointment in Cee-c.

Cee-c had on Friday during the ‘Wall Painting task’ listed Bambam and Teddy A as her only friends in the house.





Reacting, Bambam in an interview with NET said Cee-c could have been her friend but she had an ulterior motive.





Bambam who got evicted last Sunday said she was disappointed when she found out about the hurtful things Cee-c said behind her back.





“Even though Cee C is extremely sensitive, always angry and defensive, I think she’s generally an intelligent girl.





“She is almost always angry. Thought we were going to be friends but I was disappointed when I realised she had an ulterior motive.









“She acted like she was genuinely interested in me as a person but then goes behind my back and said all manner of rubbish.