Evicted Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate,Bambam, has said she will handle rumours of her s3x with Teddy A as a process in her life.

Recall that Teddy A and Bambam were shown the way out of the reality show on Saturday and Sunday respectively were few weeks ago caught having s3x in the toilet.





Viewers showed diverse reactions to the s3x scene, with some describing the act as a show of disrespect.





Bambam in an online video said although the duo were caught, she will not allow the scandal get to her. She said what took place in the house already happened and it is a story she will stick to.





She said,”So far, anyone that has a victory story has a process, and I will go through it, I will just deal with it for what it is.”





”What took place in the house already happened, That is my story and I am sticking to it, I won’t let it get to me cause it is just a process.”





”We are both going to focus on our career and move on.”





Asked about her parents’ reactions, Bambam said although her parents were mad at her for her actions they are still proud of her.

”Yes my parents were mad at my actions, but they are still proud of me, Whatever I did does not make me less of their daughter.”





See Video below…