The housemate beat out all the housemates to win the title.For the task, the housemates were asked to collect as much BBNaira as possible to win the HoH challenge. Miracle didn't manage to catch any note and Biggie took him out of the game.At the end of the challenge, Alex emerged the winner. She was followed closely by Cee-C who took the second spot, and Tobi who emerged third.Her win grants her an automatic spot in the finals.There are currently eight contestants battling for the 45 million naira grand prize. With 70 days gone, the housemates have 15 more days to spend in the Big Brother Naija house.Alex's win comes after Khloe's reign as the HOH.