Bayern Munich returned to the semifinals of the Champions League for the seventh time in nine seasons, advancing 2-1 on aggregate after a goalless draw at the Allianz Arena.Sevilla returned to the quarterfinals of the competition for the first time in 60 years after knocking out Manchester United with a round-of-16 victory at Old Trafford, but their luck ran out against the recently crowned Bundesliga champions.Still, much of the first 30 minutes belonged to Sevilla, who had three solid chances within a five-minute span -- including a shot by Pablo Sarabia in the 15th minute that deflected off of Jerome Boateng's arm and, a minute later, one from Joaquin Correa that was grabbed by Bayern goalkeeper Sven Ulreich.Bayern's best chance of the first half came in the 38th minute, when Arjen Robben set up Franck Ribery at the top of the penalty area, only for Ribery's shot to be punched away by Sevilla goalkeeper David Soria.Robert Lewandowski nearly provided the game's first goal in the 49th minute when Rafinha crossed to the striker at the far post, only for his header to go into the side netting.And what ended up being Sevilla's last real chance came in the 59th minute as Correa flicked a header off of Ever Banega's free kick into the crossbar in the top left corner.Lewandowski, who was fouled by Steven N'Zonzi in the opening minutes, was taken off in the 77th minute for Sandro Wagner, and in the 92nd minute, Correa was shown a straight red card for a poor tackle on Javi Martinez.Bayern, who had advanced to the semifinals for five consecutive years before being knocked out in the quarterfinals last year, have yet to lose any of their 20 home games in all competitions this season.Credit: ESPN