The Bauchi state government has declared Thursday, April 26, 2018, a public holiday in honour of President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to the state.

The Special Adviser on Media and Strategy to state governor, Mohammed Abubakar, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen.





He said the work-free day was part of the effort to give all Bauchi residents a chance to welcome the president.





“The holiday is declared to enable all and sundry to give the August visitor a rousing reception tomorrow.





