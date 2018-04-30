Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, has described President Muhammadu Buhari as the greatest terrorist that ever ruled Nigeria.





The People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Chieftain made the allegation in a tweet, on Monday.





Fani-Kayode also claimed that former United States President, Barack Obama assisted Buhari in becoming Nigeria’s president.





He insisted that Obama connived with Buhari to ensure the ousting of Jonathan in 2015.





In a tweet, the former Minister wrote: “You accuse @BarackObama of not helping Nigeria fight terror and you are right.





“However you conspired with him,you helped him to undermine @GEJonathan’s war against terror and in return he put you in power. You are the greatest terrorist that has ever ruled Nigeria and @BarackObama put you there!”