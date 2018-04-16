Balarabe Musa, a former governor of Kaduna state, has offered Omoyele Sowore, a presidential aspirant, the ticket of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) for the 2019 presidential election.





Receiving Sowore at his residence in Kaduna on Friday, the statesman said PRP would be willing to settle down for a presidential candidate that is fully prepared to take Nigeria out of its socio-economic woes.





Musa said Nigeria needs a young and vibrant political leader who would match his words with action.





“We are inviting you to the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) and by the time you are declaring, I would lead the declaration because we believe in socialist reconstruction of Nigeria, and striking with a leading role in the economy to ensure peace, equality, social justice, and restoring the dignity of Nigeria,” Musa said.





He added that PRP would be willing to join a coalition of political parties to dislodge the incumbent, as being agitated by Sowore, ahead of the election.





“It depends on circumstance, we have always championed the relevance of political coalition and whenever a political party comes out to change Nigeria alone, we advise the political party to form a coalition of relevant political parties on the basis of minimum programme for Nigeria, covering the national unity, democracy and social-economic development,” he said.





“And that is the minimum condition we require because PRP in its history has never contested an election without coalition in one way or the other as long as our separate existence remains and there is a better alternative.”





Musa described the Obasanjo’s third force as a “kangaroo coalition” of political jesters who have once failed the country.





Reacting, Sowore said he and members of his team are already in talks with a coalition of political parties.





He explained that his political campaign to become president would be devoid of ethnicity and religious bias noting that Nigeria is one.