Tunde Bakare, serving overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly church, says he and Omoyele Sowore, a presidential aspirant, will lead Nigeria.





Bakare said this when Sowore paid a visit to his church.





Introducing him to the congregation, Bakare described the Sahara Reporters publisher as an “uncompromising non-conformist rebel with a cause”.





He said though they both have their eyes on the seat of the president, they would, in turns, lead the country.





“The problem that I have is that Sowore wants to be president and I want to be president. One of us will have to knock each other,” Bakare said while laughing.





“Well, everybody say, ‘turn by turn’. I will fulfill my own turn and he will do his own turn.





“It is not his first time here by the way. Many people don’t know this guy had fought lions and bears and battles just to ensure there is good governance in our country and I am so happy that people like him are thinking of contributing their meaningful quota while it is yet day.





“If people will not gather together to shake the system, the system will remain unshaken. But now they are afraid because we are coming from the east, from the west, from the north, from the south, from outside invading this country to say enough is enough.”





During a service in his church on April 8, Bakare had said a tender plant from the north will replace President Muhammadu Buhari, whom he has repeatedly criticised.





“The reason things are going haywire in Nigeria today is because God is preparing a tender plant from the side of the north,” he had said.





“Once this president is out, another tender plant is entering. It will be clear to us that God preserved us for 30 years, preparing us for what he has prepared for us.”





Bakare was Buhari’s running mate in the 2011 presidential election. They ran on the platform of Congress for Progressive Change (CPC).