Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Aviation Minister, has fired back at Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu for saying erstwhile Heads of State, Olusegun Obasanjo and Ibrahim Babangida were not God.Shittu had told newsmen on Tuesday that Obasanjo and other ex-military leaders cannot hinder President Buhari’s chance of being re-elected in 2019.Reacting, however, Fani-Kayode reminded Shittu not to forget how the duo of Obasanjo and Babangida made Buhari whom he was today.He tweeted, “OBJ, IBB are not God”- Adebayo Shittu, Minister of Communications. I don’t believe they ever said they were God.“They were however God-sent in the life of PMB. IBB did a coup and made him Head of State in 1983 whilst OBJ was instrumental to his becoming President in 2015.”