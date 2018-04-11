Shittu had told newsmen on Tuesday that Obasanjo and other ex-military leaders cannot hinder President Buhari’s chance of being re-elected in 2019.
Reacting, however, Fani-Kayode reminded Shittu not to forget how the duo of Obasanjo and Babangida made Buhari whom he was today.
He tweeted, “OBJ, IBB are not God”- Adebayo Shittu, Minister of Communications. I don’t believe they ever said they were God.
“They were however God-sent in the life of PMB. IBB did a coup and made him Head of State in 1983 whilst OBJ was instrumental to his becoming President in 2015.”
