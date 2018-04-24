In an interview with BBC Africa, former vice president and presidential hopeful, Atiku Abubakar, has given reason why he wants to become the president of Nigeria.

He is of the belief that younger people require his experience and tutelage. He said: ''I believe the younger people require my experience, they require my tutelage and they require my tutelage to be able to be successful in their own time''





Watch a video of him speaking in the interview below



