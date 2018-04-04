The Army has raised a four-man committee to probe the Easter Sunday night attack in Maiduguri, Borno State capital.Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole Maj.-Gen. Rogers Nicholas yesterday inaugurated the committee at the Military Command and Control Centre in Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri.Gen. Nicholas said the committee’s term of reference was find the cause of the attack to forestall a recurrence.He explained that the committee, led by Maj.-Gen. Henry Wesley, and three officers as members, will submit its report in three days.The commander advised the people to stay indoors in the event of an attack.He said: “It is good for people to stay indoors whenever there is a blast or anything, as the insurgents take advantage of such situations to unleash terror and kill people.“It is safer to stay indoors than expose yourselves to danger. Casualties can be high if people troop out of their homes recklessly.”Gen. Wesley promised that the committee will conduct a fact-finding visit to the affected communities.