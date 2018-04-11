The Nigerian Army on Tuesday said it had arrested one Adamu Hassan, a ‘Boko Haram’ insurgent who specialises in making Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Operation Lafiya Dole, said in a statement that the military apprehended the suspect in Kaltungo town of Gombe during a joint operation with Department of State Security Service (DSS).He said that the suspect, also known as ‘Baale’, was apprehended at a check point in the town along the busy Gombe to Yola highway during a Stop-and-Search operation.In a separate incident,the army spokesperson disclosed that troops also killed three ‘Boko-Haram’ insurgents in two separate encounters at the Bokko Hilde mountainous region along Ngoshe to Pulka road and Mujigine general area in Borno, on April 9.“The troops neutralised the insurgents during clearance operations and recovered two AK 47 rifles and a motorcycle,” he said.Nwachukwu added that in another joint operation with members of vigilante group, the troops foiled a raid by terrorists rummaging for food and logistics at Kudiye community along Dikwa to Gulumbagana road in Borno.He said the insurgents were intercepted following a tip- off to the effect that they (insurgents) were on their way to loot the community.According to him, the insurgents have admitted that they belong to the Abubakar Shekau’s faction, adding that they are now in custody assisting with useful information.He said two motorcycles, bags of grains and tamarind, were recovered from them.“It is expedient to bring to public awareness that in their desperation to survive troops’ onslaught and remain relevant, the Boko Haram terrorists have continued to make frantic efforts to infiltrate communities with Person Borne Improvised Explosive Devices (Suicide bombers) to callously unleash terror and fear on the populace.“Members of the public are therefore enjoined to remain vigilant and watchful while going about their normal activities, and promptly report suspicious persons or activities to appropriate security agencies”. (NAN)