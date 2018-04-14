The Nigerian Army said it has arrested the masterminds of killings in Taraba State.The army said its troops on the ongoing Exercise Ayem Akpatuma, last Friday, arrested two persons, Mr Danasebe Gasama and Mr Danjuma a.k.a. American in connection with the killings and uprising in Takum and Ussa Local Government Area of Taraba State.Army spokesman, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, in a statement, Saturday morning, said the two suspects were arrested at Takum “following an intelligence that they were the coordinators of several attacks both on Fulani and the locals.”The statement said:” Preliminary investigation has further identified these two individuals as key players in the killings and uprising in the two local government areas of the state.”“The general public is advised to always give useful and timely information to the security agency for prompt action, “it added.